Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Farmers’ protest: Fuel stations to remain shut in Haryana on December 8

Farmers’ protest: Fuel stations to remain shut in Haryana on December 8

The decision was taken at a state-level meeting of members of Haryana Petroleum Dealer Welfare Association (HPDWA) at Panipat on Sunday.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 17:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Image for representation. (HT PHOTO)

Extending support to Bharat Bandh call given by several farmer organizations, Haryana Petroleum Dealer Welfare Association (HPDWA) has decided to shut all the fuel stations in the state on December 8.

The decision was taken at a state-level meeting of members of HPDWA at Panipat on Sunday.

“As our Anndata’s (farmers) are on the roads for more than a week, we have decided to support their agitation and all the fuel stations in Haryana to remain shut during Bharat Bandh on December 8,” said Sanjeev Chaudhary, state president of HPDWA.

“We appeal the government to end this impasse and resolve the issue so that the farmers, their children and women, who are sitting on the roads braving the biting cold, could return to their homes,” he added.



Also read: West Bengal govt distancing itself from rule of law - Dhankar

He said that the ongoing agitation has affected every sector and section of society as thousands of people were not able to go to their jobs and the fuel sector is worst-affected as 40 per cent of the total fuel is purchased by farmers.

The members of the association alleged that the government does not seem serious to resolve the issue even after several rounds of meetings.

“The government should accept all the demands of farmers and end this agitation,” he added.

Even, a three members committee of HPDWA has been formed to extend support to the farmers by opening their fuel stations for farmers at Singhu and Tikari borders of Haryana and Delhi and providing free fuel to farmers who were going to Delhi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

West Bengal govt distancing itself from rule of law: Dhankar
Dec 06, 2020 17:09 IST
Fierce three-cornered contest in Kerala local body polls
Dec 06, 2020 17:14 IST
Congress, AAP, TRS, Trinamool: Parties supporting Dec 8 bandh
Dec 06, 2020 15:42 IST
Queen Elizabeth, 94, to be among first to receive Covid-19 vaccine in UK
Dec 06, 2020 17:09 IST

latest news

Conservation outlook of Western Ghats grim, says new IUCN report
Dec 06, 2020 17:47 IST
Callers posing as bank officials dupe Ludhiana man of ₹52,300; 2 booked
Dec 06, 2020 17:44 IST
Farmers’ protest: Fuel stations to remain shut in Haryana on December 8
Dec 06, 2020 17:44 IST
2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya heroic seals T20I series for India
Dec 06, 2020 17:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.