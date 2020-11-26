Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Farmers’ protest: Govt should ensure MSP, says Sangh body

Farmers’ protest: Govt should ensure MSP, says Sangh body

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, which is an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is not part of the ongoing protests, but has been critical of the new laws

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 16:56 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Members of various farmers’ organisations clash with police while marching during the Delhi Chalo protest against the new farm laws, in Patiala, Punjab on Thursday. (Bharat Bhushan/HT Photo)

The union government should take proactive steps to end the ongoing farmers’ protest by finding a way to ensure that farm produce is purchased at minimum support price (MSP) whether it is sold in the open market, the agricultural mandis or procured by the government, said Dinesh Kulkarni, the all India organisational secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh on Thursday.

The BKS, which is an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is not part of the ongoing protests, but has been critical of the new laws—the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020—that were passed in Parliament amid strong protest from the opposition.

While the BKS blames the opposition for politicising the issue, it wants the government to end the stalemate by agreeing to their demand of ensuring sale at MSP.

Also Read: Haryana farmers on Delhi Chalo march cross Karnal hurdle



“The new laws make no mention of MSP and we have been demanding that the government should find a way—either bring a new law or amend the existing one— to ensure that farmers get the MSP for their produce. As on date, farmers in various parts of the country including Punjab, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh are being forced to make distress sales,” Kulkarni said.



On Thursday, hundreds of farmers on who are on their way to Delhi were stopped by the Haryana Police using water cannons and tear-gas shells, evoking strong reactions from the opposition. The Congress party, which has been opposed to the farm regulation, criticised the police action against the protesting farmers.

“For nearly 2 months farmers have been protesting peacefully in Punjab without any problem. Why is Haryana govt provoking them by resorting to force? Don’t the farmers have the right to pass peacefully through a public highway? @mlkhattar,” Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.

The BKS functionary said the central government needs to be proactive in reaching out to the farmers to initiate dialogue and also meet their demands.

“There are three things we have demanded, first is ensuring that all produce that is sold fetches the MSP. Second, in the open markets there has to be a mechanism to register all the traders who will buy produce. And the third is that there should be dedicated court to take up agri-related disputes,” Kulkarni said.

On the protests that have been going on for months, the BKS functionary said the farmers’ concerns are being hijacked for political gains.

“The government has agreed to talk and there is a meeting on December 3; but these protests are politically engineered, which is why we are not part of them. The farmers should realise that the laws that were passed in Punjab and Rajasthan are also an eye-wash,” he said.

States such as Punjab and Rajasthan had drafted their own laws to negate the central laws.

“In Punjab, they have said purchase of wheat and paddy will not be allowed if the price is lower than the MSP. Do farmers grow only these crops in Punjab, what about the other crops? Similarly, in Rajasthan they have ensure MSP for contractual farming; do contractual farmers grow paddy and wheat? Non- contract farming is usually for high-value produce, so who is the government helping?” Kulkarni said.

He also criticised the police action against farmers and said in a democracy, people have a right to voice their concerns. “It is fair that the government is worried about the rising cases of Covid-19; but what is happening is not good,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
Nov 26, 2020 17:42 IST
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Nov 26, 2020 17:13 IST
Amarinder Singh fires latest jab at Khattar over farmers’ agitation
Nov 26, 2020 17:16 IST
Delhi schools won’t reopen till there is a vaccine, says health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 26, 2020 17:35 IST

latest news

Farmers don’t want to begin campaign under any political flag: SAD chief
Nov 26, 2020 17:42 IST
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to welcome first flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv
Nov 26, 2020 17:35 IST
Pak opens heavy fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, India hits back
Nov 26, 2020 17:35 IST
EU drugs watchdog expects first application for Covid-19 vaccine in days
Nov 26, 2020 17:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.