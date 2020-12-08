Farmers’ protest: Haryana CM Khattar to meet agriculture minister Tomar today

Sections
The meeting comes amid speculation that the Khattar government could come under a cloud as its ally, the JPP, has joined the chorus for revisiting the recently enacted farm laws

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 14:24 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT archive)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is scheduled to meet Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing farmers’ protest demanding rollback of the recently passed farm laws.

The meeting comes a day before the sixth round of meeting between the government and the farmers’ representatives. It also comes amid speculation that the Khattar government in Haryana could come under a cloud as its ally, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), has joined the chorus for revisiting the recently enacted farm laws.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, appears unfazed by the JJP’s stand.

According to a senior party functionary, statements from five JJP MLAs who have expressed support for the ongoing farmers’ protest should not be read as an indication of partnership being on the verge of breaking.



“It is obvious that a political party that counts farmers among its core supporters cannot shy away from taking up their concerns. So the statements from the JJP leaders are politically expedient,” the senior functionary quoted above said.

While there is speculation that the JJP could go the Shiromani Akali Dal’s way and break its alliance with the BJP over the farm laws, the BJP leadership in Delhi appeared confident that there is no threat to the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana.

“The JJP is in no position to pull out (support) from the government. There appears to be no imminent threat to the Khattar government. Even if the Congress tries, JJP a will not extend support them. Besides, they are short of numbers and cannot ratchet up a government,” the functionary said.

The leader also added that the Union government has indicated that it will address the concerns that famers have about certain provisions in the laws. “For instance, there is a fear that in contract farming, the remuneration may begin to decrease after a few years. There are provisions and rules by which such concerns can be addressed. The government is open to making rules that will benefit the farmers,” the leader said.

The JJP has been cautious in its demands and has urged the government to consider the demand from farmers that a guarantee for MSP should be given in writing and be made part of the laws.

