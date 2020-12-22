Farmers’ protest LIVE updates: Centre trying to tire out farmers, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

As the Centre called for dialogue with the protestors’ representatives, the farmers have given the sense that they will not accept anything other than complete rollback of the three laws. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws entered day 27 on Tuesday as talks between the protestors and the Centre fail to produce any decisive result.

As the Centre called for dialogue with the protestors’ representatives, the farmers have given the sense that they will not accept anything other than complete rollback of the three laws.

Several farmers on Monday intensified their agitation against the government as they went on indefinite hunger strikes. The Bharatiya Kisan Union took to protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the District administration Complex in Bathinda.

The protestors also took the time to meet and have a dialogue with farmers supporting the laws, in order to educate themselves regarding how the laws might be beneficial to them. Farmers had also taken part in a blood donation camp organised by Rehras Sewa Society, a Ludhiana based NGO.

The farmers’ agitation is against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre back in September.

Follow all live updates here:

Centre trying to tire out farmers, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

The Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the Centre was trying to tire the farmers out by offering to start talks from the very beginning again. He said that it was futile since the farmers’ organisations had already rejected the three farm laws.