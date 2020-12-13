Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Amid protests, farmers open makeshift gym at Singhu border

At least five rounds of talks have been held between the farmers and union ministers which remained inconclusive. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The Delhi Police has tightened up security at several border points by deploying more personnel and placing multi-layered barricades as farmers are set to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway today. The protests against the central government’s new agricultural reforms has entered day 18. Protesting farmers said that major highways linking Delhi will be blocked from today adding they would sit on a hunger strike on Monday. But they allowed the reopening of Chilla road at Noida border on late Saturday night, officials told news agency PTI.

The following developments come after leaders of farmer groups rejected the Centre’s offer to amend the agriculture reforms and said they would settle for nothing less than the removal of reforms. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in an interview to Hindustan Times said that Centre was ready for talks and hoped that genuine farmer unions would come forward to find a solution through dialogue. At least five rounds of talks have been held between the farmers and union ministers which remained inconclusive.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the annual meet of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Saturday defended the reforms by saying that they would help draw investment in the agriculture sector and benefit farmers. The new legislation, which was approved in the previous Parliament session, gives farmers an additional option outside of the designated mandis to buy or sell their crops, he added.

Follow live updates on Day 18 of farmers’ agitation:

Amid protests, farmers open makeshift gym at Singhu border

Protesting farmers at the Singhu border in the national capital opened up a gymnasium and invited others as well to use the facility. “We have brought all the gym equipment and till the time central government does not agree on our demand, will do exercise at this location only,” Jaspreet Singh, a farmer told news agency ANI.

Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in United States

Khalistani supporters vandalised the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during a protest organised by Sikh-American youths in support of farmers who have been protesting against the farm reforms in India. The Indian Embassy condemned the “mischievous act” by hooligans masquerading as protesters.