Farmers’ protest LIVE Updates: BKU leader receives threatening call, FIR registered

Several farmer groups on Saturday wrote a letter to the Union agriculture ministry and thereby accepted the central government’s invitation for dialogue in order to end the ongoing agitation against the government’s three agriculture reforms. The farmer groups proposed December 29 as the date for the sixth round of talks. Earlier, five meetings were held between Union ministers and farmer groups which remained inconclusive.

The farmer groups also placed four point agenda on Saturday and asked the government to adopt the modalities for the removal of the reforms and incorporate changes in the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 so that the interests of the farmers are protected. They further warned that a tractor march will be held from the Singhu border on December 30 if the government does not talk of removing the reforms during the December 29 meeting.

It has been over one month, since farmers have been camping at border points in Delhi and protesting against the agriculture reforms passed by the Parliament in September. Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava visited the Singhu border on Saturday to take stock of the law and order situation at one of the largest protest sites in the national capital. “The law and order situation at the Singhu border is normal. There is no anticipation at this stage that something (untoward) will happen, but we are careful and adequate force is deployed at the border,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a major relief to Delhi-Ghaziabad commuters, the Delhi Traffic Police announced that National Highway (NH)- NH-9 and NH-24,passing through the Ghazipur border were reopened for traffic movement.

Follow live updates here:

BKU farmer leader receives threatening call, FIR registered

A senior police officer said that an FIR was registered on Saturday after a complaint was filed alleged that Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been participating in the ongoing stir received a death threat on his phone. The phone number mentioned in the complaint in under surveillance and efforts were in to identify the caller, the officer told news agency PTI.