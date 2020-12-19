Farmers’ protest LIVE updates: New farm laws not brought overnight: PM Modi, says ready to talk with ‘heads bowed, hands folded’

Farmers’ agitation against the three contentious farm laws entered day 24 on Saturday as the impasse between the government and farmers’ unions continues. Amid the ongoing deadlock, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the farmers of Madhya Pradesh in ‘Kisan Kalyan Sammelan’ which was telecasted across 23,000 villages of the country and at all the district headquarters of Madhya Pradesh. During the hour long address, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers and explained how the three farm laws are a step towards making farmers’ lives better.

Towards the conclusion of his speech, PM Modi said the welfare of the farmers is the top priority of the government. “But still after all these, if our farmers have any concern, we will bow our heads in front of them and will listen to what they have to say. Their benefit is our utmost priority,” he said concluding his address.

Responding to PM Modi’s address to Madhya Pradesh farmers, a statement from the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said, “The Prime Minister has launched an open attack on the farmers of India by claiming that they are linked to opposition parties. In place of addressing the issue of repeal of the three Farm Acts which erode farmers’ hold on land and farming and establish the MNCs and big business to grow in agriculture, he has reduced himself to a party leader, undermining his role as a responsible executive head of the country, expected to solve problems.”

Also read: Farmers’ protest: Solution hopefully before year ends, says Tomar | 4 key points

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in an interview to PTI on Friday said that the government is hopeful of resolving farmers’ agitation before the new year and is continuing its informal dialogue with various groups to diffuse the crisis. He also asserted that the government is ready to give a written assurance that the minimum support price (MSP) and mandi system will continue.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at Delhi borders for more than three weeks. Several protesting leaders have threatened to step up their agitation and have said that they are prepared to celebrate the Republic Day next year with their own tractor rally on Delhi borders.

Also read: MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study

Follow all live updates here:

Government needs to resolve farmers’ issue, not Supreme Court: AIKS

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) on Friday said the issue of the ongoing farmers’ protests against three new farm laws needs to be resolved by the government and not the Supreme Court. The AIKS, a key member of the “Samyukta Kisan Morcha” that is spearheading the “Dilli Chalo” agitation against the three farm laws, asserted that no farmer organisation approached the court in the first place and asked for its intervention in the matter.