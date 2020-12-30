Farmers protest LIVE updates: Govt, farm unions to hold sixth round of talks today

New Delhi, India - Dec. 29, 2020: Demonstrators gathered on a blocked section of National Highway-9 (NH9) at Ghazipur Border (Delhi-UP) where farmers are camped in protest against new farm laws, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

Government and farmers’ unions will meet at 2 pm on Thursday, as protests against the three farm laws enter day 35. On Monday, the government had proposed to hold the sixth round of talks on Wednesday, with the farmers’ unions accepting the proposal a day later. Initially, responding to the Centre’s offer to hold the sixth round of talks at a date and time as convenient to the farmers, the unions had on Saturday proposed to hold the dialogue at 11 am on December 29. The unions had earlier rejected the government’s first proposal in this regard.

Previous five rounds of talks, including one each on December 1, 3 and 5 have failed to resolve the impasse. While the Centre has refused to repeal the laws and has instead suggested amendments, the farmers are adamant on a complete rollback.

On Tuesday, day 34 of the protests, police in Patna had to lathi-charge a group of protesters who were trying to march to the Bihar governor’s residence to express their support for the farmers protesting at various borders of Delhi. Also on the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose government is in power in Delhi, announced that it would provide free wifi to the protesting farmers. The AAP has, on a number of occasions, expressed its support for the farmers, with party convenor and Delhi chief minister visiting the Singhu border, the epicentre of the protests, twice. Last month, Kejriwal had rejected the Delhi Police’s request to turn the city’s stadiums into temporary jails, as the police tried to stop the protesters from entering the national capital. Then, on December 17, Kejriwal and AAP MLAs had torn copies of the three laws at a special one-day session of the Delhi Assembly.

Here are the updates from day 34 of the anti-farm law protests:

Centre-farm unions to meet at 2 pm for sixth round of talks

