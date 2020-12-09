Sections
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farm unions to decide on sixth round of talks with govt

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Nationwide stir against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws has reached day 14. While farmers want a complete repeal of the laws, the government has indicated it won’t take back the three laws.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 05:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers protest while blocking a stretch of National Highway-9 (NH-9) connecting Rohtak to Hisar during a nationwide strike against new farm laws, near Bahu Akbarpur village in Haryana, India on Tuesday, December 08, 2020. (Photo by Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times)

The nationwide stir against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws on Wednesday entered day 14 and there are no signs of a resolution in sight. On Tuesday, farm unions across the country held a nationwide Bharat Bandh against the three laws from 11am-3pm, which was largely peaceful. Late last night, in a bid to break the deadlock, Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with 13 farm leaders. However the meeting, which was reportedly ‘informal,’ was inconclusive, just like the five rounds of talks which have taken place between the government and farmers, including three last week.

Speaking to media after the meeting, farm union leaders said they reiterated to Shah their demand of a complete repeal but Shah reportedly said the government will not rollback the laws. Instead, he is said to have told farmers Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar would present a “concrete” proposal in Wednesday’s scheduled sixth round talks. Farm leaders, however, told media they would take a call on whether to go ahead with Wednesday’s talks or not.

Later in the day, a group of five Opposition leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss the farmers’ agitation and seek a repeal of the laws.

Follow all live updates here:

‘Meeting was positive, government will give a proposal to farmer leaders’: BKU’s Rakesh Tikait

“The meeting was positive. The government will give a proposal to farmer leaders which will be discussed. We want withdrawal of the three farm bills but government wants amendments in the bills,” says Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

