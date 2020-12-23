Farmers’ protest LIVE updates: Farmer union leaders to meet and decide next round of talks with Centre

The protesting farmers have said that they were prepared to celebrate the Republic Day with their own tractor rally on Delhi borders as no end seems to be in sight as the Centre and the farmers remain locked in a stalemate. (AP)

As the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws enters day 28 on Wednesday, there still appears to be an impasse between them and the Centre.

As per Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, some farmer leaders from Uttar Pradesh met him and extended their support to the farm laws. He also said that these leaders did not even ask for amendments.

There was a meeting between Bharatiya Kisan Union and the minister at Krishi Bhawan on Tuesday.

Farmers intensified their agitation against the laws as Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was witness to a demonstration on black flags in Ambala city.

Follow all live updates here:

Farmer union leaders to meet and decide next round of talks with Centre

About 32 farmer union leaders will meet today to decide the next course of action, pertaining to further talks with the government.