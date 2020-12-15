Farmers’ protest LIVE updates: Stir enters day 20, deadlock continues

The ongoing farmers’ agitation against Centre’s three contentious farm laws entered day 20 on Tuesday but there are no signs yet of the two sides-farm unions and the government-reaching a common ground. On Monday, 40 farm union leaders observed hunger strike from 8am-5pm to “wake the government up,” while Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Centre want the discussions on farm laws to be held “clause by clause.” However, the farm unions, who organised a peaceful Bharat Bandh last Tuesday against the laws, have repeatedly stressed they want nothing short of a total repeal, the government has made it clear it won’t take back the laws.

On Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and workers of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), too, observed fast in solidarity with the protesting farmers. Minister Tomar, meanwhile, was met by as many as 10 farmer organisations from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana. The organisations, associated with the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), extended their support to the farm laws. Also, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, an ally of the Centre’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said both Union home minister Amit Shah and the agriculture minister are “continuously discussing the issue,” adding that the next round of discussions “will be held soon.” Five rounds of talks have taken place thus far, including on December 1, 3 and 5.

‘Why should protests take place in the US, Canada and London?’: Union minister G Kishan Reddy

“Why should demonstrations take place in America, Canada and London in support of protests happening in India? Who is behind this? Some people want to carry out anti-India activities by misusing your (farmers) name. I request farmers to remain vigilant,”says MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy.