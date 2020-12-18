Farmers’ protest LIVE updates: PM Modi to virtually address Madhya Pradesh farmers today

Farmers’ agitation against the three contentious farm laws entered day 23 on Friday and, as of now, impasse continues between the government and farmers’ unions. Amid the continued deadlock, prime minister Narendra Modi will on Friday virtually address the farmers of Madhya Pradesh in a ‘Kisan Kalyan Sammelan.’ The program will be telecast across 23,000 villages of the country and at all the district headquarters of Madhya Pradesh.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court resumed hearing petitions seeking immediate removal of protesting farmers from the borders of Delhi. The 3-judge bench, headed by chief justice SA Bobde, which had taken up the pleas on Wednesday, said the apex court would not interfere with the protests, adding that these should be allowed to go on as long as these are peaceful and do not result in damage to life and property of other citizens. Also on Thursday, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who has been leading the government in its talks with the protesters, wrote an open letter to farmers in which he said that misunderstanding had been created among them regarding the reforms. Tomar further wrote that several other farmers’ unions had welcomed the reforms and were happy with the laws.

PM Modi to virtually address Madhya Pradesh farmers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday virtually address farmers in Madhya Pradesh. The program will begin at 2pm via video conferencing, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s office said in a statement on Thursday.