Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Farmers’ protest LIVE updates: Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt

Farmers’ protest LIVE updates: Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at Delhi borders for more than three weeks. Several protesting leaders have threatened to step up their agitation and have said that they are prepared to celebrate the Republic Day next year with their own tractor rally on Delhi borders.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 06:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Demonstrators raise slogans during the ongoing protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in Ghazipur, New Delhi, India. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Farmers’ agitation against the three contentious farm laws entered day 25 on Monday as the impasse between the government and farmers’ unions continues.

The Centre on Sunday invited farmers’ unions to join discussion with the government again and asked them to fix the date of the meeting at Vigyan Bhavan according to their convenience.

Intensifying their protest against the Centre’s contentious agricultural reform laws, the farmers on Sunday said that they would observe a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all protest sites and halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27. Before that, the protesters will celebrate Kisan Diwas on December 23.

Addressing a press conference, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said farmers would observe a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday. He also said that the protesters are being harassed by the Haryana government.



“Protesters are being threatened by the Haryana government. This is against the direction of the Supreme Court. I urge them to stop harassing farmers from tomorrow,” Yadav said.

Union minister VK Singh said on Sunday that the ongoing protests were “more political” in nature. He claimed that “actual farmers are very happy with what has been done in last six months.”

Various organisations associated with the farmers’ agitation observed ‘Farmer Martyrs Homage Day’ on Sunday in the memory of farmers who died since the agitation began. 33 farmers who had been participating in the struggle have died since 26th November, according to the AIKS.

Follow all live updates here:

Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today

Farmer unions protesting at Delhi’s borders on Sunday, decided to step up pressure on the government to repeal the new farm laws and announced a relay hunger strike at all the protest sites from Monday onwards, while asking agitators from across the country to join them.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
by Roshan Kishore and Abhishek Jha
Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt
by Fareeha Iftikhar
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar

latest news

US congress reaches deal on $900 billion pandemic relief plan
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
To counter Amit Shah, TMC releases its ‘fact sheet’
by Tanmay Chatterjee
China used paid trolls to manipulate online discourse regarding Covid-19: Report
by Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Italy detects new mutated Covid-19 strain in UK returnee
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.