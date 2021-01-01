Farmers’ protest LIVE updates: Anti-farm law stir enters day 37

Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border) near New Delhi, India, on Thursday, December 31, 2020. (Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)

Protests against the three agricultural laws reached day 37 on Friday, the first day of a new decade. Sixth round of talks took place between the government and the farmers’ unions on Wednesday, with the two sides arriving at a consensus on two of the four issues raised by the farmers. However, deadlock continues on the two main demands: legal assurance on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and complete rollback of the contentious laws. However, as the meeting took place in a “positive” atmosphere, and ended with a consensus on two demands, the farmer leaders postponed till January 4, their proposed tractor rally against the laws. January is the date the seventh round of talks will take place.

Thursday, day 36 of the stir, saw Kerala become the first state to pass a resolution against the laws. Also on Thursday, a group of farmers, protesting at the Rajasthan-Haryana border, broke police barricades and entered Haryana, even as the Haryana Police fired tear gas shells and water cannons .Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting on various borders of Delhi since November 26, demanding a repeal of what they describe as “black laws.” They have repeatedly stressed that they have come prepared for the “long haul” and won’t go back till the laws are repealed.

Of the six round of talks, four have taken place in December itself, on 1, 3, 5 and 30 December.

Anti-farm law protests enter day 37

