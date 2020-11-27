Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Vigil intensified at Haryana-Delhi border

Barricades placed in front of India gate after Section 144 was imposed in lieu of farmers protest march against new farm laws, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, November 26, 2020. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Farmers from Punjab, who are protesting against the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the Centre in September, will on Friday resume their march to Delhi in what is the second day of their 2-day ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest. On Thursday, the protesting farmers were able to cross into neighbouring Haryana despite violent clashes with the Haryana Police. The police’s action sparked a war of words between the two states.

With Haryana-Delhi border completely sealed, the farmers are likely to once again face resistance in their attempt to reach the national capital. The farmers, though, say they have enough ration and other essential items with them and will sit on ‘dharna’ wherever they are stopped by the police. The Delhi Police had already turned down two separate requests by the farmers to protest in the city, citing the Covid-19 regulations in place here.

Here are the latest updates from day 2 of the ‘Dilli Chalo’ march:

8.50 am: Earlier, farmers gathered at Rohtak-Jhajjar border in Haryana to resume their ‘Dilli Chalo’ anti farm-laws march.

8.45 am: Heavy contingent of security personnel deployed at Singhu border between Haryana and Delhi