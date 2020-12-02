Farmers’ protest LIVE updates: SAD alleges ‘failure’ of talks part of Centre’s attempts to tire farmers 

The talks held between the central government and the farmer groups on Tuesday regarding the three new agricultural laws failed to reach a logical conclusion. A second meeting will be held on Thursday as farmers from Punjab and Haryana continued their protests for over six days.

Right after Tuesday’s meet which lasted for three hours, Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that Centre suggested setting up a five-member panel to further understand the issues raised by the famers, but it was rejected by the leaders of 35 farmer groups. They said that such committees have led to no results and outcomes in the past.

“We had a detailed discussion. We will again meet on December 3. We suggested to them to form a small committee, but they said they all will be present in the meeting. So, we agreed to that,” Tomar had said.

Meanwhile, border points in Delhi were under heavy police deployment with concrete barriers and multilayered barricades placed as protesting farmers blocked the Delhi-Noida border. Two more points connecting the national capital with Gurugram and Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh were closed as precautionary measures, which led to heavy traffic jams.

Follow live updates on farmers’ agitation here:

Northern Railway cancels few trains amid ongoing protests

The Northern Railway on Wednesday morning cancelled/short terminated/short-originated/diverted a few trains due to the protests being carried out by farmers of Punjab. The 09613 Ajmer-Amritsar express special train has been cancelled along with 09612 Amritsar - Ajmer special train. The 05211 Dibrugarh- Amritsar express special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the 05212 Amritsar - Dibrugarh will remain cancelled too.

SAD alleges ‘failure’ of talks part of Centre’s attempts to tire farmers

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday blamed the Centre for failure of talks on Tuesday alleging that it was prolonging and deepening the deliberation process in order to tire the farmers out, according to an official release. The SAD added that Tuesday’s meeting was the Centre’s refusal to focus on specific demands of farmers.