Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Farmers’ protest: Metro stations near Delhi-Haryana border to remain closed, says DMRC

Farmers’ protest: Metro stations near Delhi-Haryana border to remain closed, says DMRC

In a statement, DMRC said that on Friday, train services from NCR towards Delhi will not be available

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:53 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Metro train stops amid farmers’ protest, at Anand Vihar Metro station in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

The Metro stations near Delhi-Haryana border will remain closed due to the farmers’ protest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday.

“Entry & exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are now closed,” DMRC tweeted on Friday.

On Thursday, DMRC had said that trains from NCR cities to Delhi will remain suspended on Friday.

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Traffic jam as farmers block Yamuna Expressway in Mathura



In a statement issued on Thursday evening, DMRC said that on Friday, train services from NCR towards Delhi will not be available. “As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections (on November 27). However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice,” read the statement.



The below mentioned sections on the seven corridors will be shut on Friday as well till further orders, said DMRC officials.

On the Red line, no service will be available between Dilshad Garden and Major Mohit Sharma Rajender Nagar section.

Similarly, on Yellow line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre) train service will not be available between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya stations.

Commuters from Noida and Vashali will not be able to use Metro as trains will not run between Noida City Centre and New Ashok Nagar and between Vaishali and Anand Vihar during the first part of the day.

On the Inderlok to Mukdka corridor (Green line), services will not be available between Tikri Kalan and Brig. Hoshiar Singh section.

Similarly, on the Violet line, there will be no trains between Badarpur Border and Mewala Maharajpur. DMRC officials said that regular service will be available on the Airport line and other corridors.

On the Magenta line, no services will be available from Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh to the Botanical Garden section.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmer Protest LIVE Updates: AAP urges govt to deny nod for temporary jails
Nov 27, 2020 11:56 IST
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Nov 27, 2020 10:50 IST
Bombay High Court sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut
Nov 27, 2020 11:56 IST
Don’t compel me to come after you, says Thackeray in veiled warning to Opposition
Nov 27, 2020 11:31 IST

latest news

‘It’s unfair on him’: Manjrekar feels India batsman was hard done by
Nov 27, 2020 11:53 IST
Farmers’ protest: Metro stations near Delhi-Haryana border to remain closed, says DMRC
Nov 27, 2020 11:53 IST
‘Farmers are not criminals or terrorists’: AAP on Delhi Police’s request to set temporary jails
Nov 27, 2020 11:54 IST
Tamil Nadu: No major destruction reported due to Cyclone Nivar
Nov 27, 2020 11:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.