Farmers protest: Navdeep Singh, hailed as hero for turning off water cannon, charged with ‘attempt to murder’

The video of a young Ambala farmer jumping on the water cannon from his tractor trolley and turning it off during farmers’ agitation in on National Highway 44 had gone viral on social media. The incident took place on November 25 as farmers were marching towards the Capital braving water cannon, tear gas in their protest against the three farm laws passed by Parliament recently.

Ambala’s 26-year-old Navdeep was hailed as a hero on social media as the video went viral amid intensifying protest. Meanwhile, Navdeep has been booked for attempt to murder along with Bharatiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Chaduni. The police have accused them of breaking police barricade and attempting to run over policemen with a speeding tractor trolley.

According to reports, Navdeep has joined farming with his father after completing graduation from Kurukshetra University in 2015.