‘Owe great debt to farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he slams Centre

Gandhi’s comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said farmers were being misled on three laws enacted in September for liberalising the sector

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 12:47 IST

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday again hit out at the government for not paying heed to the farmers’ protests while asking it to give them their rights.

“Those who provide are protesting in the streets and those who peddle lies are giving speeches on TV,” Gandhi tweeted. “We owe a great debt to our farmers. We can only settle this debt by getting them justice not by insulting them, hitting them with sticks and tear gassing them. Those occupying the seats bolstered by their ego, should come down and restore the farmers rights.”

Gandhi’s comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said farmers were being misled on three laws enacted in September for liberalising the sector.

Also read | Decision should be for farmers of entire country, not Punjab alone: Farm leaders

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s borders seeking the repeal of the laws since November 26.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday announced that the government has invited leaders of the agitation for talks on Tuesday.

