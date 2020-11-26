Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Farmers’ protest: Police use water cannon, tear gas on protesters near Delhi-Haryana border

Farmers’ protest: Police use water cannon, tear gas on protesters near Delhi-Haryana border

As farmers throw barricades into the river, Haryana Police use water cannon on protesters on Thursday morning to stall them from coming to Delhi.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 11:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The widespread criticism against using water cannons on protesting farmers on Wednesday night in freezing cold did not deter the police to resort to the same on Thursday morning. As farmers protesting the contentious farm bills marched towards Delhi, Police on Thursday morning again used water cannons, tear gas near Ambala to stop them from coming to Delhi.

 

“The farmers are protesting against all three laws by the centre. Instead of taking this bill back, the farmers are being stopped from protesting peacefully. Water cannons are being used on them. Such kind of injustice on farmers is not fair. Peaceful protest is their constitutional right,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Thursday morning.

 

Security at Delhi-Haryana border was heightened on Thursday morning to stop the protesting farmers from coming to Delhi. Haryana completely sealed its border with Punjab as farmers from the adjoining state started assembling in big numbers as part of the Delhi Chalo march. The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it had rejected requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national Capital against the Centre’s new farm laws on November 26 and 27.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Nov 26, 2020 11:26 IST
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Nov 26, 2020 07:28 IST
Closely monitoring situation, spoke to CMs of Puducherry, TN: Amit Shah
Nov 26, 2020 11:31 IST
Dilli Chalo: Tight security at Delhi’s borders after refusal of permission for march
Nov 26, 2020 10:31 IST

latest news

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai tests positive for Covid-19
Nov 26, 2020 11:36 IST
Rahul Gandhi reaches Bharuch to attend Ahmed Patel’s last rites
Nov 26, 2020 11:35 IST
Wanton destruction will never be forgotten: Ratan Tata on Mumbai attacks
Nov 26, 2020 11:37 IST
Bihar villager believed dead found in Bangladeshi jail after 3 years
Nov 26, 2020 11:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.