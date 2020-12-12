Farmers’ protest: Several Delhi borders closed as stir intensifies

Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday informed commuters about routes which are closed for traffic in view of a large number of farmers camping at the borders of the national capital. (HT Photo/ Sakib Ali)

Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday informed commuters about routes which are closed for traffic in view of a large number of farmers camping at the borders of the national capital. The Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic from Noida and Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers’ protests. Commuters were advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders.

“The chilla & Gazipur borders are closed for traffic from Noida & Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara & bhopra borders. Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari & Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd ,GTK road,NH 44,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

“Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders *Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders,” it added.

Farmers, who have been protesting for 17 days now, are gearing up to block highways and picket toll plazas on the border to Delhi in response to a call from farmers’ unions to intensify their agitation against the three agricultural sector laws.

The farmers’ unions have threatened to block railway tracks as well. More farmers are likely to join the protests and move towards the borders of Delhi. Meanwhile, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to the protesting farmers to stop their agitation as talks are still going on.

At least five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the Centre and representatives of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, but the deadlock has continued with the unions sticking to their main demand of repeal of the three contentious laws. The sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was cancelled.