Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Farmers’ protest: Singhu, Tikri border points remain closed

Farmers’ protest: Singhu, Tikri border points remain closed

The Delhi Police said that while the two border points remained entirely closed, the Badisarai and Jatukara borders were open only for two-wheelers

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 12:37 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their Dilli Chalo protest, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Two major arterial roads passing through the Singhu and Tikri border points with Haryana continued to remain closed for commuters for the fifth day on Tuesday even as restrictions at some other points left motorists inconvenienced.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s borders and disrupted traffic movement from and to Haryana at Singhu and Tikri since last week seeking the repeal of three farm laws enacted in September.

The Delhi Police said that while the two border points remained entirely closed, the Badisarai and Jatukara borders were open only for two-wheelers.

Also read | Decision should be for farmers of entire country, not Punjab alone: Farm leaders



At the Ghazipur border, farmers used a tractor to break the police barricades. About the incident, deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said, “The situation is normal now. We have deployed police personnel in adequate numbers at the Ghazipur border.”



Apart from that, commuters continued to be hassled at the Jharoda Kalan border which remains under strict vigilance. “We are allowing traffic out of Delhi, but anyone entering the city using that route will be inconvenienced as the checking there is very strict,” said deputy police commissioner Santosh Kumar Meena.

He added the problem persisted there because the Rohtak flyover on which farmers are moving towards the Tikri border is just 200 metres from Jharoda Kalan.

Monday was relatively relaxed for commuters due to the government holiday on account of the Gurupurab festival.

On Tuesday, the police tweeted to list of other borders points and alternate routes that the motorists can take to commute between Delhi and Haryana. Around 7am, the traffic police posted the first tweet and said that the Singhu border was closed from both sides.

“Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from the signature bridge to Rohini &Vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu border,” the traffic police tweeted.

About the Tikri border, the police first issued an alert, saying that the border is closed for any traffic movement. The traffic police said that Badusarai and Jhatikara borders were open only for two-wheelers traffic. It also listed other borders points for commuters to Haryana such as Kharida, Dhaana, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

As soon as the police posted the advisories, many began posting their queries about the traffic disruptions and sought suggestions regarding their planned journeys.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmer leaders meet to decide Centre’s offer, say no state-specific package
Dec 01, 2020 11:19 IST
Night curfew back in Punjab, Covid fines doubled from today
Dec 01, 2020 11:44 IST
Cyclone developing in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rains to southern states: IMD
Dec 01, 2020 12:17 IST
Arnab Goswami ‘cop assault’ case: Court to hear anticipatory bail pleas
Dec 01, 2020 11:22 IST

latest news

IIT Bhubaneswar study confirms social distancing norms, effectiveness of face mask
Dec 01, 2020 12:36 IST
PM Modi shares clip of enjoying light and sound show in Sarnath. Watch
Dec 01, 2020 12:36 IST
Mexico in ‘bad shape’ with Covid-19 pandemic, says WHO chief
Dec 01, 2020 12:35 IST
CM Neiphiu Rio wishes people on 58th Nagaland Statehood Day
Dec 01, 2020 12:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.