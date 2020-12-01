Farmers’ protest: Singhu, Tikri border points remain closed

Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their Dilli Chalo protest, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Two major arterial roads passing through the Singhu and Tikri border points with Haryana continued to remain closed for commuters for the fifth day on Tuesday even as restrictions at some other points left motorists inconvenienced.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s borders and disrupted traffic movement from and to Haryana at Singhu and Tikri since last week seeking the repeal of three farm laws enacted in September.

The Delhi Police said that while the two border points remained entirely closed, the Badisarai and Jatukara borders were open only for two-wheelers.

Also read | Decision should be for farmers of entire country, not Punjab alone: Farm leaders

At the Ghazipur border, farmers used a tractor to break the police barricades. About the incident, deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said, “The situation is normal now. We have deployed police personnel in adequate numbers at the Ghazipur border.”

Apart from that, commuters continued to be hassled at the Jharoda Kalan border which remains under strict vigilance. “We are allowing traffic out of Delhi, but anyone entering the city using that route will be inconvenienced as the checking there is very strict,” said deputy police commissioner Santosh Kumar Meena.

He added the problem persisted there because the Rohtak flyover on which farmers are moving towards the Tikri border is just 200 metres from Jharoda Kalan.

Monday was relatively relaxed for commuters due to the government holiday on account of the Gurupurab festival.

On Tuesday, the police tweeted to list of other borders points and alternate routes that the motorists can take to commute between Delhi and Haryana. Around 7am, the traffic police posted the first tweet and said that the Singhu border was closed from both sides.

“Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from the signature bridge to Rohini &Vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu border,” the traffic police tweeted.

About the Tikri border, the police first issued an alert, saying that the border is closed for any traffic movement. The traffic police said that Badusarai and Jhatikara borders were open only for two-wheelers traffic. It also listed other borders points for commuters to Haryana such as Kharida, Dhaana, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

As soon as the police posted the advisories, many began posting their queries about the traffic disruptions and sought suggestions regarding their planned journeys.