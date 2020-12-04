Farmers’ protest: Singhu, Tikri borders remain closed; several arterial roads blocked

Traffic jam on the Delhi - Sonipat highway near Mukarba Chowk after restrictions were put in place by the security personnel in the view of farmers' protest, in New Delhi on December 3. (PTI)

Several arterial roads -- some very busy and others sparsely used -- continued to be blocked for traffic on Friday as farmers’ protests at Delhi borders entered the ninth day.

While the Singhu and Tikri borders have been closed for the ninth and the eighth consecutive day respectively, several other roads were closed more recently as farmers either landed at those points or used them to make inroads into the city.

Apart from the roads connecting with Haryana, the Ghazipur border on the NH-24 has been fully closed for traffic and the Chilla border on the Noida Link Road is closed for motorists from Noida to Delhi, the traffic police updated on its Twitter handle.

For motorists that side of the city, the Delhi Traffic Police advised the use of Apsara, Bhopra and DND borders for entering Delhi.

The Haryana side of the border, meanwhile, was even more affected as the police have closed eight big and small border points. These include the Singhu and Tikri borders, and the border points at Jharoda, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari and Sabori.

In addition, at the Jhatikara border, only motorcyclists are being allowed. And at Badusarai border, police are allowing only motorcycles and cars.

For motorists wanting to enter Haryana from Delhi, traffic police said the following borders remain open: Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, Dundahera and Badarpur-Faridabad.