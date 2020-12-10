Farmers’ protest to intensify ahead of Dec 14; Stalemate continues as talks fail

Farmers have been protesting against the Central government’s three agricultural reforms for the last 15 days. Several rounds of talks have been held between leaders of farmer groups and union ministers, but they have failed to reach a logical conclusion. The sixth round of talks which was supposed to be held on Wednesday got cancelled but the two sides maintained they were open for dialogue.

The leaders further rejected the Centre’s proposal to amend the new reforms and added they would intensify their protest by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and further escalating it to a countrywide protest on December 14.

Here are the latest updates on the ongoing farm stir:

1. Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar met home minister Amit Shah to discuss the next course of action after representatives of farmer groups rejected the Centre’s proposal to amend the new farm reforms, according to news agency PTI. The Centre offered to amend 7-8 issues, including providing a written assurance for the minimum support price (MSP) policy.

2. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) asked the Narendra Modi-led government’s ‘stop playing games’ with farmers and withdraw the laws ‘immediately and unconditionally’. A former ally of the BJP, the SAD added that Centre’s proposals to amend the three laws were nothing but delaying and diversionary tactics and tricks which have rightly been rejected by the farmers.

3. Leaders of opposition parties met President Ramnath Kovind on Wednesday and sought removal of the farm laws. The five-member delegation comprised NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and TKS Elangovan of the DMK. Rahul Gandhi after the meet said that the laws were passed without any discussion or conversation with the opposition parties or with farmers adding that farmers would not relent and continue their protests until the laws are taken back.

4. Union minister of state for food and public distribution Raosaheb Danve claimed the ongoing agitation against the reforms was backed by China and Pakistan. “The farmers’ agitation that is taking place in Delhi is not that of farmers. The Central government is ready to spend for the benefit of our farmers. Countries like China and Pakistan have a hand behind these protests,” Danve said while addressing a gathering.

5. Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala met protesting farmers at Tikri border on Wednesday and said the entire country stands with them against the Centre’s new reforms. Selja, who was a former Union minister alleged the BJP govt neither heard the opposition’s nor the farmers’ voice and ‘imposed these black laws on the peasants’.

6. Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar said the government was sensitive towards the concerns for farmers and expressed hopes that ongoing deliberations with them, which he termed a ‘work in progress’, would yield results soon. He added that several rounds of talks were held with the farmers regarding the reforms and the Centre was keen to resolve their issues.

(With agency inputs)