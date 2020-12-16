Sections
Farmers’ protest: Tomar thanks Madhya Pradesh farmers for supporting farm laws

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 16:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar during a meeting with farm leaders from 10 states in support of the farm laws on Monday. (PTI)

As the farmers’ protest in and around Delhi entered 21st day on Wednesday with no end of the stalemate in sight, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar praised the farmers of Madhya Pradesh for supporting the farm laws against which the farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh are agitating fearing corporatisation of farming.

“When attempts are being made to mislead and agitate farmers of Punjab in one corner of the nation, you gathered in Rewa, Sagar, Gwalior, Ujjain and other places to support farm laws by Narendra Modi government. I thank all of you,” the minister said.

The minister had earlier met farmers from states like Telangana, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Bihar who extended their support to the farm laws.

Taking objection to Centre talking to other farm bodies over this contentious issue, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions on Wednesday write to the Centre asking it to stop the parallel talks.



In a letter to Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said the Centre should also stop “defaming” the ongoing protests being held at several Delhi border points against the three farm laws.

Representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and submitted a memorandum with suggestions on the laws and the Minimum Support Price. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) has also decided to end for now its protest, which it was holding at district levels in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this week, a delegation of over 100 farmers from Uttarakhand had also met Tomar. However, the main protesters at Delhi’s Singhu border are not ready to budge unless the Centre agrees to repeal the laws.

(With Agency Inputs)

