Farmers’ protest: With three daughters and son, Paramjit Kaur look out for anti-social elements at Singhu border

She wasn’t born in a farming family, but marrying into one taught her sowing, harvesting and staying up at night to water the crop at the right hour. For the past one month, however, Paramjit Kaur is using this experience to guard protesting farmers at Singhu border with her three daughters and a son.

“My husband is at our home in Kaithal district of Haryana looking after our fields...I joined the demonstration right at the beginning and will be here till the end,” said Kaur, who helps at a “tent city” set up near a petrol pump at the Singhu border. Around 150 waterproof tents have been provided by a non-government organisation (NGO) to function as night shelters for protesting farmers.

Kaur keeps vigil during the night. “We stay up talking to one another and look out for mischievous elements which may want to disrupt the protest in some manner. In addition to this, we also help the elderly farmers with food, medicines, water, or whatever they need,” she said.

During the day, she also participates in kirtans and helps with distributing food sent to them by various langars, or community kitchens.

In addition to dozens of volunteers like Kaur, a group of around 20 members is tasked with looking after and coordinating security arrangements. Those wishing to volunteer for night security, are made to submit their details including name and address and a copy of ID proof to the central team, following which they are asked to be alert throughout the night, look for miscreants or locals engaging in brawls, and ensure there are no disruptions.