Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Farmers’ protest: With three daughters and son, Paramjit Kaur look out for anti-social elements at Singhu border

Farmers’ protest: With three daughters and son, Paramjit Kaur look out for anti-social elements at Singhu border

Paramjit Kaur keeps vigil during the night. “We stay up talking to one another and look out for mischievous elements which may want to disrupt the protest in some manner,” she said.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 08:15 IST

By Kainat Sarfaraz, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Paramjit Kaur (HT photo)

She wasn’t born in a farming family, but marrying into one taught her sowing, harvesting and staying up at night to water the crop at the right hour. For the past one month, however, Paramjit Kaur is using this experience to guard protesting farmers at Singhu border with her three daughters and a son.

“My husband is at our home in Kaithal district of Haryana looking after our fields...I joined the demonstration right at the beginning and will be here till the end,” said Kaur, who helps at a “tent city” set up near a petrol pump at the Singhu border. Around 150 waterproof tents have been provided by a non-government organisation (NGO) to function as night shelters for protesting farmers.

Also Read | A month on, farmers have made highway their home

Kaur keeps vigil during the night. “We stay up talking to one another and look out for mischievous elements which may want to disrupt the protest in some manner. In addition to this, we also help the elderly farmers with food, medicines, water, or whatever they need,” she said.

During the day, she also participates in kirtans and helps with distributing food sent to them by various langars, or community kitchens.

In addition to dozens of volunteers like Kaur, a group of around 20 members is tasked with looking after and coordinating security arrangements. Those wishing to volunteer for night security, are made to submit their details including name and address and a copy of ID proof to the central team, following which they are asked to be alert throughout the night, look for miscreants or locals engaging in brawls, and ensure there are no disruptions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Cold wave likely from Tuesday, IMD issues health warning
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
CDSCO expert panel may convene this week to examine Covid vaccines’ emergency applications
by Rhythma Kaul
2nd Test Live: Can Ashwin get the better of Smith out again?
by hindustantimes.com
20,021 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to 10.2 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

20,021 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to 10.2 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Suhana Khan poses with cousin Alia Chhiba in throwback pic
by HT Entertainment Desk
Sensex climbs 370 points, Nifty tops 13,850 in opening trade
CDSCO expert panel may convene this week to examine Covid vaccines’ emergency applications
by Rhythma Kaul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.