Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Farmers protesting against farm laws detained on Lucknow outskirts

Farmers protesting against farm laws detained on Lucknow outskirts

A large group of farmers associated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) reached Sultanpur Road to support the agitation against the three contentious farm laws . They said their protest was against the new laws, harassment in the name of stubble burning and several other issues.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 16:09 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Police personnel detain the protesting supporters of Bharatiya Kisan Union outside Lucknow on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Over 60 farmers were detained on Friday after they tried to block the busy Sultanpur Road on the outskirts of Lucknow during a protest against the three agricultural laws, the police said. Other protestors were dispersed. The agitating farmers were from the rural pockets of Lucknow and adjoining districts.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Naveen Arora said following local intelligence inputs, heavy force had been deployed at various vulnerable points on the outskirts of the city in order to check the entry of protestors into the state capital. He added that some protestors were detained.

Despite the elaborate security arrangements, a large group of farmers associated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) reached Sultanpur Road to support the anti-farm laws agitation. The farmers said their protest was against the new laws, harassment in the name of stubble burning and several other issues.

“The protest was staged on the call of our union against the government’s anti-farmer policies,” said Anil Dubey, a farmer who was heading the protest here in the state capital.



The three laws, which according to the farmers would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations, are: The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Also Read: Farmers in western UP block highways in support of ‘Chalo Dilli’ march

Some farmers also criticised the government’s wheat procurement system, saying it was another way to harass farmers.

“Wheat is not being procured in an effective way. Also, the farmers are being harassed in the name of stubble burning. FIRs are being lodged against poor farmers. We strongly oppose the harassment of farmers,” another farmer said.

A group of farmers staged a march from Bagiyamau to the main Sultanpur highway where they were detained.

Also Read: Punjab CM welcomes Centre’s decision to allow protesting farmers to enter Delhi

The protest call was given by several farmers’ unions associated with the All India Kisan Sangharsh Co-ordination Committee.

Other than Sultanpur Road on Shaheed Path, heavy police force was deployed on the Faizabad Road near Chinhat in anticipation of protests. Barring Sultanpur Road, no farmer protest was reported elsewhere in the state capital.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Protesting farmers enter New Delhi through Tikri border
Nov 27, 2020 16:19 IST
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
Nov 27, 2020 16:08 IST
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
Nov 27, 2020 15:59 IST
Protesting farmers allowed into Delhi, spot identified for peaceful demonstration
Nov 27, 2020 15:59 IST

latest news

Bitcoin steadies after biggest slump since the march meltdown
Nov 27, 2020 16:33 IST
RGUKT Andhra Pradesh CET postponed due to cyclone Nivar, check revised exam date here
Nov 27, 2020 16:31 IST
UK: PM Johnson warns of New Year lockdown as he defends new tier system
Nov 27, 2020 16:31 IST
Opinion | India should give emergency approval for the Covid vaccine
Nov 27, 2020 16:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.