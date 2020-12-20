Farmers rally to pay tribute to protesters who died during farm laws agitation

Protesters hold banners and raise slogans in solidarity with farmers who lost their lives while protesting against central government's new farm laws. (HT photo)

Farmers on Sunday observed a Shahidi Diwas to pay homage to those who have lost their lives in the agitation against the farm laws. Farmers agitating at the Burari ground joined in to pay homage as they took out a procession in Delhi. “Farmers across the country are paying homage to those martyrs who died during this movement,” news agency ANI quoted a farmer as saying.

The protests entered 25th day on Sunday as the impasse between the government and agitating farmers continues. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

In Jharkhand too, various farmer groups carried out a march in the state capital. “We support the protest,” a farmer told news agency ANI. “We’ve come to pay tribute to 18 farmers who died during the agitation in Delhi,” he further said.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a Assocham event, during which he reiterated that the laws are made for farmers’ benefit only and not otherwise as the opposition is trying to project. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar met agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and said a fresh round of talks may happen soon.

Meanwhile, All India Kian Sangharsh Coordination committee which is agitating at Ghazipur border said they will block both sides of the road if their negotiation with the local administration over the movement of tractors is not fruitful.