Farmers should start plantations on their land, says Javadekar

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 12:35 IST

By Jayashree Nandi,

New Delhi: Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday called on farmers in all states to grow trees on their land which can be sold when they are ready.

Javadekar was addressing a virtual meeting with forest ministers of all states and union territories.

“Farmers shouldn’t fear that their land will become forest land. The land will remain theirs. They can sell the trees when needed and transport them,” Javadekar said.

With the Compensatory Afforestation Fund available with states, water and fodder augmentation projects will have to be taken up in one forest in each state, he said.



Afforestation of river banks and flood plains of all major rivers will also be taken up, nurseries will be developed in 2,000 schools across the country, and urban forestry projects will be taken up with private participation.

“Eighty percent of the compensatory afforestation funds are to be utilised only for afforestation and rest of the 20% can be utilised for capacity and infrastructure development like buildings or vehicles,” he said.

Javadekar asked all states to come up with an outline for Project Dolphin (which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day) within a fortnight. The project will involve long-term conservation of Gangetic dolphins and dolphins along the coasts.

