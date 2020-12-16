Farmers’ stir a planned conspiracy by Oppn to destabilise nation: Gujarat BJP chief

Farmers shout slogans during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on December 16, 2020. (ANI Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Gujarat unit chief CR Patil on Wednesday said that the ongoing protests by the farmers against the Centre’s reforms at Delhi borders was a planned conspiracy by opposition parties to destabilise the country adding that the Centre won’t let this happen.

“This agitation is a planned conspiracy by the opposition to destabilise the nation, but the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not let this happen. Since opposition parties have lost their base, they are trying to create anarchy in the country,” Patil told reporters as part of the BJP’s outreach exercise to make people aware of the three laws which were being opposed by some of the farmer groups.

Patil alleged that the Congress party was in favour of these reforms when it was in power but it was now spreading falsehood and misguiding farmers.

“Congress was also in favour of these agricultural reforms when it was in power. But now, the opposition party is spreading falsehood and misguiding farmers. People need to identify such forces and remain cautious about their motives,” the BJP Gujarat chief added.

Patil’s remarks about the ongoing stir came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the Centre was addressing the concerns of the farmers regarding the new reforms and accused the opposition of misguiding them.

“Farmers gathered near Delhi are being misled as part of a conspiracy. Farmers are told that their land will be grabbed by others if new farm reforms get implemented,” Modi said after laying foundation stones of a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday that the issues raised by the protesting farmers could be solved in five minutes if PM Modi steps in and added that the BJP-led central government should hold talks with the farmers who have been protesting in Delhi and neighbouring areas since November 26.

“The government can solve the issue in 30 minutes sitting with the (agitating) farmers, if it wants...I think the issue will be solved in five minutes if PM himself intervenes, he told PTI,”

