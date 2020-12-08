Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Farmers to meet Amit Shah today before 6th round of talks tomorrow

Farmers to meet Amit Shah today before 6th round of talks tomorrow

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss the farm issues as farmers observed a strike on Tuesday.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 15:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet the farmers on Tuesday ahead of their sixth round of talks with the Centre on Wednesday. (PTI)

As the four-hour Bharat Bandh called by farmers protesting against the farm laws recently passed by Parliament comes to a close, farmers are likely to meet Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. National spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait said farmer leaders will meet the home minister on Tuesday at around 7pm.

The farmers’ unions which have been protesting since November 26 demanding an immediate withdrawal of the farm laws that they apprehend will corporatise farming are scheduled to meet Union ministers on Wednesday for another round of talks. In Wednesday’s meeting, the Centre is supposed to new draft to the farmers, though both sides remain quite unwavering on their stance — the protesting farmers on their demand to completely withdraw the laws, and the Centre on its decision to amend the laws instead of withdrawing.

Click here for live updates of farmers’ protest and Bharat Bandh

Hectic parleys went on throughout Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday’s talks as agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

This will be the first time that the farmers will get to meet Amit Shah. So far, there have been five rounds of negotiations between the farmers and the Centre since September. The farmers walked out of the first meeting in September as there was no minister present in the meeting. Three rounds of talks took place in December after the farmers started their ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest. Though there has been no headway so far, the proposed meeting between the farmers and home minister Amit Shah comes as a significant development, indicating that the top level of the government is engaged in addressing the farmers’ issues and overcoming the stalemate situation.



On Wednesday, several opposition parties will also meet and take a collective stand on the ongoing farmers’ protest before meeting President Ram Nath Kovind, NCP president Sharad Pawar has said.

The ongoing protest against Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 gathered momentum after political parties, celebrities supported farmers’ cause.

The call for nationwide strike on December 8 too received support from political parties, a number of trade, transport, bank unions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers to meet Amit Shah today before 6th round of talks tomorrow
Dec 08, 2020 15:43 IST
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
Dec 08, 2020 15:12 IST
200 more trucks of farmers to arrive at Singhu border. How police are prepping
Dec 08, 2020 13:14 IST
Nepal, China announce revised height of Mount Everest. It’s 8,848.86 metres
Dec 08, 2020 15:28 IST

latest news

UK-EU talks near collapse ahead of Johnson Brussels trip
Dec 08, 2020 15:40 IST
Paurushpur trailer: Shilpa, Milind’s epic is full of rape, slaughter
Dec 08, 2020 15:40 IST
Humanity most important: Bombay high court on Gautam Navlakha being denied spectacles in Taloja jail
Dec 08, 2020 15:35 IST
Niharika wedding: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun make a splash, see pics
Dec 08, 2020 15:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.