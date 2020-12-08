Sections
Farmers today are much better informed, says Congress leader Kamal Nath

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 16:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Kamal Nath (PTI photo)

Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Tuesday came out in support of the farmers protesting against Centre’s three farm laws. Nath said that the farmers today are much better informed than before.

“Are the farmers stupid that they’ve gathered here in such numbers? There’s a huge difference in the farmers from 30 years ago and now. The farmers today are much better informed,” Nath said, as quoted by ANI.

Thousands of farmers from Haryana and Punjab are currently protesting in and around Delhi against the agriculture laws with a single demand that the Modi government revokes the laws approved by Parliament in September. The farmers also held a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday from 11am to 3pm, which received support from major opposition parties and lawyers.

So far, several rounds of negotiations have taken place between Union ministers and farmers’ representatives to resolve the differences. However, the talks have been inconclusive. The farmers are fully prepared to carry on their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest until their demands are meant and have stocked up on months of supplies.

Now ahead of sixth round of talks, Union home minister Amit Shah has invited farmer leaders for a talk at 7pm today. “The home minister’s office sent a message. We will meet him. Efforts to resolve the farmers’ protests are going on. Our bandh today has been successful and peaceful,” said Rakesh Tikait, the leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Tikait faction.

