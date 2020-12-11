Farmers’ union moves Supreme Court, says new laws will make them vulnerable to corporate greed

Sections
Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 15:12 IST

By hinduastantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers congregate at Singhu border in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT photo)

The Bhartiya Kisan Union on Friday approached the Supreme Court against the three agriculture laws enacted by the government earlier this year, according to news agency ANI. The farmer’s union has alleged that the new laws will make them vulnerable to corporate greed.

