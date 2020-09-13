Farooq confirms House attendance

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, the member of Parliament from Srinagar, will attend the monsoon session of Parliament starting on Monday.

This will be the first session he will be attending since Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was divested of its special status with the effective nullification of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union territories — J&K and Ladakh. The former CM and his son Omar Abdullah were detained in a crackdown that accompanied the constitutional changes.

“Yes, I am going to attend Parliament. Though they have kept no provisions to ask question, we will have to sit four hours daily,” Abdullah told HT. “Nevertheless, I will raise our issues there, “ he said.

During the debate in Parliament last year when the erstwhile state’s special status was revoked and his absence was felt in the House, Abdullah told the media in an interview in Srinagar that he had to break open his door to come out from detention within his house and denied the home minister’s remarks that he was free.

The monsoon session will be held between September 14 and October 1 amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and will have a shorter daily duration. The last parliamentary session was cut short on March 25 following the viral outbreak. The government has decided to do away with the Question Hour; the government will only provide written replies.

Nearly all of Kashmir’s mainstream political leaders were detained hours before the central government effectively nullified Article 370 of the Constitution.

Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah were released on March 13 and March 24, 2020, respectively.

In an interview with HT last month, Farooq and Omar Abdullah, another former CM of J&K, said that they will contest the constitutional changes related to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) pushed through by the Centre last year both politically and legally.

Another former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti is still under detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).