Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Farooq, Omar Abdullah in self-isolation after secondary contact tests positive for Covid-19

Farooq, Omar Abdullah in self-isolation after secondary contact tests positive for Covid-19

The announcement was made by Omar Abdullah on Twitter, saying doctors had advised them self-isolation for a week, before undergoing a precautionary COVID test.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 21:34 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (L) along with his son and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah after a meeting with political leaders in Srinagar on October 15, 2020. (AFP)

National Conference (NC) leaders and father-son duo Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah went into self-isolation on Tuesday after one of their secondary contacts tested positive for Covid-19.

The announcement was made by Omar Abdullah on Twitter, saying doctors had advised them self-isolation for a week, before undergoing a precautionary COVID test.

“My father & I have been in contact with a person who was in turn staying with a relative who tested COVID positive. Based on medical advice, we will be self-isolating for a week before getting a precautionary COVID test,” the NC vice-president said in a tweet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Nov 17, 2020 21:48 IST
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
Nov 17, 2020 20:33 IST
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Nov 17, 2020 22:21 IST
10 mobile testing vans, double ICUs to add serious Covid fighting muscle to Delhi
Nov 17, 2020 21:04 IST

latest news

Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Nov 17, 2020 22:19 IST
It’s turning out to be a lucky year for Sandeep!
Nov 17, 2020 22:19 IST
‘Still a long way to go...’
Nov 17, 2020 22:18 IST
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Nov 17, 2020 22:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.