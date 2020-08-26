Sections
Home / India News / FASTag mandatory to avail toll discounts

FASTag mandatory to avail toll discounts

New Delhi: Centre has made it mandatory to allow only FASTag users to avail any discount on toll charges at highway toll plazas in a bid to promote the digital mode of payment,...

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Centre has made it mandatory to allow only FASTag users to avail any discount on toll charges at highway toll plazas in a bid to promote the digital mode of payment, according to notification issued on Tuesday.

The ministry of road transport and highways on Tuesday amended the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 to allow discount for users who make the return journey within 24 hours and all other local exemptions only if the vehicle carries a valid functional FASTag. HT has reviewed a copy of the notification.

“In order to promote usage of digital payments for availing all discounts on the Fee Plazas of national highways, the amendments to the Rules are made which would enable- discount on return journey within 24 hours, it would be through FASTag or such other device and automatic. There will beno requirement for a pass,” a ministry official said.

“The fee payable towards discounts ashall be paid through pre-paid instruments, smart card or through FASTag or on board unit (transponder) or any other such device only. The amendment would also enable that in cases where there is a discount available for a return journey within 24 hours, there is no need for a prior receipt or intimation and the citizen would get the discount automatically if return journey is made within 24 hours with a valid and a functional FASTag on the vehicle,” the official added.



FASTag is a radio frequency identification sticker typically fixed to a vehicle’s windscreen that allows for the deduction of toll wirelessly and automatically without requiring a vehicle to stop at plazas. The tags were introduced to encourage digital payments and to end congestion and reduce waiting time at toll plazas.

The Centre mandated that all lanes of toll plazas on national highways be declared FASTag lanes by December 15 to reduce bottlenecks along the national highways. It also relaxed its rules to allow at least a fourth of the lanes at toll plazas to allow both cash and FASTags payments for a period of 30 days. That ended on January 15

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana monsoon session begins under Covid shadow today, may be cut short
Aug 26, 2020 00:46 IST
Bengal begins survey to identify people with co-morbidities to reduce Covid-19 mortality rate
Aug 26, 2020 00:43 IST
Not keen on contesting Assam polls next year, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
Aug 26, 2020 00:39 IST
Gandhi family is Congress’s Aadhar card; Rahul can lead his party: Sanjay Raut
Aug 26, 2020 00:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.