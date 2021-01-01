Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / FASTags are mandatory from January 1, only hybrid lanes to accept cash till Feb 15: All you need to know

FASTags are mandatory from January 1, only hybrid lanes to accept cash till Feb 15: All you need to know

FASTag is a sticker attached to the windshield and makes use of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, which is featured as a barcode. This is linked to the registration details of a vehicle and a bank account through which the toll charges are deducted.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 09:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vehicle owners have to visit a Point of Sale (POS) location or an Issuer Agency to get a FASTag account created (Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)

The ministry of road transport and highways has made FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from January 1, 2021, in order to enhance digital payments and ease bottlenecks at highway toll counters. FASTags are reloadable tags usually attached to a vehicle’s windshield, enabling automatic deduction of toll charges on national highways. The ministry clarified on Thursday that even though FASTags will become mandatory from the first day of the new year, a hybrid lane for collecting toll fee will be operational till February 15.

Read on to find out more about FASTag technology.

What is a FASTag?

FASTag is a sticker attached to the windshield and makes use of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, which is featured as a barcode. This is linked to the registration details of a vehicle and a bank account through which the toll charges are deducted. It is an entirely cashless transaction, made possible by the simple use of a FASTag scanner.

What kind of vehicles have to avail FASTag?

FASTags are currently mandatory only for four-wheelers, two-wheelers have been exempted. Two categories of vehicles: Category ‘M’ for four-wheelers carrying passengers, and Category ‘N’ for four-wheelers carrying goods, and in some cases may be also used to ferry passengers.

Where can FASTag be bought and what kind of documents are required?

Vehicle owners have to visit a Point of Sale (POS) location or an Issuer Agency to get a FASTag account created. A list of POS locations is available in the official website created for FASTag. For personal vehicles owners will need to carry their car registration, passport size photo, and ID proof, and address proof, a valid driving license acts as both an ID proof and address proof.

What is the price and validity of a FASTag?

Every vehicle owner has to pay a one-time deposit fee to avail a FASTag. The cost of which depends on the category of vehicle. It starts at Rs 200 for light vehicles like cars, vans, and jeeps, and goes up to Rs 500 for heavy vehicles like tractors, earthmoving machinery etc. The minimum recharge amount for light vehicles starts as low as Rs 100 and goes up to Rs 300 for heavier ones.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
by Rhythma Kaul
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
by Roshan Kishore
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed; traffic diverted
by Shiv Sunny

latest news

Matt Henry replaces injured Neil Wagner for second Pakistan Test
by Reuters
Sociedad beat Bilbao 1-0 in Basque derby to end winless run
by Associated Press
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
People welcome the year by sharing pictures of first sunrise of 2021
by Trisha Sengupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.