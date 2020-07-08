Sections
Home / India News / Father-daughter duo killed after being run over by train in Rajasthan

Father-daughter duo killed after being run over by train in Rajasthan

A 60-year-old man and his 18-year-old daughter died after being run over by a passenger train while they were crossing the tracks in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, police said on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 15:47 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kota

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night at the Garjani railway gate under Kapren police station, police said. (File photo for representation)

A 60-year-old man and his 18-year-old daughter died after being run over by a passenger train while they were crossing the tracks in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night at the Garjani railway gate under Kapren police station, they said.

Ghasilal Meena and his daughter Sugna Meena, residents of Jaroda village under Deikheda Police Station of Bundi district, were on a motorcycle, police said.

They were crushed under the wheels of Mewar Express train at around 12.40 am, SHO of Kapren Police Station Budhiprakash Nama said.



The loco pilot sent a memo on the accident following which police reached the spot at around 1 am and recovered the mutilated bodies which were handed over to the family members after a postmortem examination on Wednesday morning, Nama said.

The Garjani railway gate remains closed for public and traffic from 7 pm to 7 am while a railway guard is on duty during the day time, the SHO said.

As the incident occurred at night, the father-daughter duo must have managed to slip under the barrier, he said.

A case of unnatural death under section 174 of the CrPC has been lodged for further investigation into the matter, the SHO said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After Covid-19 scare in accounts section, salary delayed for staff at Visva Bharati
Jul 08, 2020 16:29 IST
Punjab cabinet approves CM’s decision to increase number of attempts for ex-servicemen PCS aspirants
Jul 08, 2020 16:27 IST
MP CM plays down delay in allocation of portfolios to new ministers
Jul 08, 2020 16:24 IST
Justice League actor Ray Fisher says he could get ‘sued into oblivion’
Jul 08, 2020 16:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.