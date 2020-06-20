Father’s gift: The inspiring story of gutsy daily wage-earner who struggles to save his daughter’s life

More than 600 donors from India and abroad joined the father’s fight to keep his daughter alive in a powerful display of humanity during the pandemic. (Milaap)

Jobless for over three months due to the Covid-19 shutdown, it was a bolt from the blue for daily-wage earner S Byju - a resident of Neyyatinkara in Thiruvananthapuram - when his 8-year-old daughter Abina Byju was diagnosed with serious liver ailment. She needed an immediate liver transplant to save her life, doctors said.

As her stomach started bloating, the helpless father started knocking on many doors. His prayers were half-heard when the doctors found that he’s a matching donor for his daughter. Byju was now faced with the challenge to arrange Rs 20 lakh for the transplant - that too at a shorter notice. Such a huge amount was tough to arrange especially amid the Covid-19 crisis. But Byju’s resolve was strong and he was not ready to give up that easily.

But there was light at the end of the tunnel, thanks to a crowd-funding platform the smile on the faces of the little one and the proud father is back. “I had lost all hopes. Helpless, when I was crying at the hospital, a staff told me about a crowd-funding platform. In fact, I had never heard of it. It was a sheer miracle crowd-funding platform Milaap chipped in and collected Rs 11,81,325 lakh in a few days,” he said. The state social security mission also contributed Rs 10 lakh and Aster Medicity Hospital in Kochi, where the operation was performed, also agreed to bear a portion of the bill, he said.

“She was in the ICU for 21 days. The operation was held in the first week of May but she has to be in the hospital for three more months. Many others also helped me. Even at the worst time, there is a silver lining,” said the father.

More than 600 donors from India and abroad joined the father’s fight to keep his daughter alive in a powerful display of humanity during the pandemic. Crowd-funding agency said the money was collected in less than 10 days and the balance amount, if any, will be deposited in her father’s account. “We collected it in less than 10 days. More than 60 percent (Rs 4,87,842 from India and $6526 from abroad) of the contribution came from abroad,” said Mubeen Mohamed Ali Khan, a senior corporate communication associate at Milaap.

Young Abina dreams of becoming a teacher when she grows up and her father remains a symbol of hope and perseverance. He has two daughters, the elder one named Adna is in class VI.