Fear of Covid-19 second wave in Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray said that there is a fear of a second wave as more people are now outdoors travelling for work and that additionally, there is a danger of senior citizens getting infected at homes by asymptomatic patients.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 23:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses the state via video conferencing. (PTI Photo)(PTI13-09-2020_000036B) (PTI)

Maharashtra could experience a second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with more people stepping outdoors, adding to the transmission of the viral infection, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.

In a virtual meeting with ministers and officials, Thackeray underscored the need to follow Covid-19 safety protocols to minimise the spread of the disease, especially by asymptomatic people who pose the risk of infecting others.

“In Britain, asymptomatic positive patients are treated at home, but they are checked every day. They are shifted to hospitals if needed. We are allowing asymptomatic patients to remain under home quarantine, but they are moving out and infecting others,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray said that there is a fear of a second wave as more people are now outdoors travelling for work and that additionally, there is a danger of senior citizens getting infected at homes by asymptomatic patients.



The chief minister of the worst-hit state in the country also added that the state’s strategy should focus on mass awareness, tracing and testing.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally rose to 13,21,176 on Saturday with a single-day addition of 20,419 cases, the state health department said.

With 430 more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state went up to 35,191, it said.

