Sections
Home / India News / Fear of uncertain future haunts Indian students

Fear of uncertain future haunts Indian students

Many of these students said they planned their careers around their US education and the new rules will either kill future career prospects or force them to attend classes in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 00:43 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times New Delhi/Mumbai

Students being counselled at a US education fair in Mumbai.

Tens of thousands of Indian students in the United States found their future in jeopardy on Tuesday after the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said it will not allow student visas holders to remain in the country if their school goes fully online for the fall.

Many of these students said they planned their careers around their US education and the new rules will either kill future career prospects or force them to attend classes in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. To stay in the US, foreign students must transfer to another school with in-person instruction.

“While the specifics of the directive are yet to come, it is clear that this will uproot students financially and socially from where they are and make people extra cautious about trusting the US as a preferred higher-education destination,” said Sudhanshu Kaushik, executive director at the North American Association of Indian Students (NAAIS), which has over 4,500 student members.

Kaushik, who already paid his deposits for an MBA in a US-based university this year, is now uncertain about whether he can continue in the country himself.



Several institutes are offering a combination of online and in-person classes that can help foreign students stay back. But attending physical classes in the country with 1.4 million coronavirus infections poses a difficult choice between health and future prospects.

“Even if the universities opt for hybrid classes, my daughter will have to put her health at risk to attend them,” says Bijayalaxmi Nanda, a Delhi college teacher whose daughter is a final-year postgraduate student at New York University.

Saksham Arora, a second-year undergraduate student at Dartmouth College who is currently in Delhi on a break, has the same worry. And so does his mother Vibha, a school teacher. “If my son goes back, his health will be at risk,” she said. “Students will have to live in hostels and use mess facilities which are more likely to expose them to the virus.”

A 28-year-old student from Mumbai enrolled at the Parsons School of Design in New York said she made her choice as soon as she heard the options.

“I would rather take this risk and attend classes than leave the country,” she says. “I’m just hoping the institute offers offline classes and makes that possible.”

NO EXIT PLAN

With no clarity yet on how most institutes plan to proceed, students said anxiety about their careers overshadowed their pandemic worries. Aside for fending for themselves in shuttered foreign cities, many said they were unable to visit home and family; others worried about shrinking job prospects.

“The Covid-19 crisis came out of nowhere and we don’t have a fallback option,” says Shilpi Agarwal, whose son completed his undergraduate course in May and is currently waiting for postgraduate admissions in Indiana. “There will be a financial loss for us if he doesn’t get to do his Masters or is forced into a gap year. Every parent has different concerns and for us, we don’t want our son to be forced to give up a year.”

Educationists said students and their families should work closely with universities to formulate a plan.

“Many universities are against this new policy. We are, of course, hoping that with their involvement and the petitions they are signing, amendments will be made,” says Alisha Mashruwala Daswani, CEO and co-founder of OnCourse Vantage, an education consultancy.

FLASH FORWARD

The American education system gets much of its famed vibrancy from the diversity of its ranks of students and faculty. It has routinely wooed students from around the world on the basis of that diversity. Billions of dollars in revenue and tens of thousands of jobs depend on that vibrancy.

Students said if forced out of the country, they will lose key elements of the American education promise — a chance to network, and a chance to work, in that country.

With confusion over work visas for students, residency rules, etc, prospective students had already begun looking away from the US,” says Daswani. “Many began looking to Canada, the UK, Europe. Our advice to students applying now is to try to diversify and keep all options open instead of looking at just one country.”

Vibha Kagzi, founder and CEO of the study-abroad consultancy ReachIvy, calls Monday’s announcement myopic and impulsive.

“The US is one of the world’s most popular study destinations. They attract the smartest students from across the globe. This could have been handled more sensitively,” she says.

“For students, our advice is, retain your admissions, return home if you must, but get your degree. Stay the course as best you can.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Moderate showers on Tuesday with intense isolated spells
Jul 08, 2020 01:11 IST
Amid talks of rift, Uddhav Thackeray meets Ajit Pawar
Jul 08, 2020 01:10 IST
Five weeks after Cyclone Nisarga, 184 villages still without electricity
Jul 08, 2020 01:07 IST
SC to hear Maratha reservation petition on July 15, no stay on state law
Jul 08, 2020 01:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.