Fears of community transmission in Odisha as state count crosses 5000-mark

In Berhampur town of Ganjam district, swab samples of two journalists were sent for testing after they were found with Covid-19 symptoms during a health screening programme at City Hospital on Sunday. In a special health screening program, 26 journalists were medically screened.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 21:57 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Odisha’s breaching of the 5000-mark comes 97 days after it reported its first Covid-19 case on March 15. (HT PHOTO.)

Odisha on Sunday reported its highest-ever single day spike in Covid-19 cases as 304 people tested positive taking the total to 5,160 since the first case was reported on March 15.

Health and family welfare department officials said of the 304 infections, 272 were reported from quarantine centres and 32 were from outside. Among the 272 from quarantine centres who tested positive, there were 42 fire services and NDRF personnel who returned from West Bengal after Cyclone Amphan duty.

The state also reported 2 more deaths taking the death toll to 14. Health department officials said till date, 5 others who tested positive for Covid-19 have died of other underlying conditions.

Odisha’s breaching of the 5000-mark comes 97 days after it reported its first case on March 15, when a 33-year-old student of Bhubaneswar arrived in Odisha from Italy’s Milan after spending 9 days in Delhi. Though the number of cases did not rise much till May second week, cases galloped once the migrant workers in quarantine centres started getting tested. Since May 15, a little more than 4,400 cases have been added to the state’s Covid-19 tally in a span of just 35 days.



A concerned state government announced weekend shutdowns in 11 of the districts where cases are rising, but it has not helped much. What has added to the worries of the state government is the steady rise of infection among people outside quarantine centres, indicating the onset of community transmission. While only 37 local contact cases were reported in May, at least 350 cases have been detected between June 1 and June 20.

In Bhubaneswar, at least 36 cases of infection have been reported among people who were not in home or institutional quarantine. However, the state has done well on the recovery front with 72 per cent of the 5,160 cases being discharged.

