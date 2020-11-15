Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Feluda is no more, film world in Bengal has been orphaned’: Mamata Banerjee mourns Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise

‘Feluda is no more, film world in Bengal has been orphaned’: Mamata Banerjee mourns Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was later shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as Covid encephalopathy set in, affecting his central nervous system and causing renal dysfunction.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 15:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The actor breathed his last at Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata. (PTI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday mourned the demise of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee.

Banerjee took to Twitter and penned an emotional note on the demise of Chatterjee.

“Feluda’ is no more. ‘Apu’ said goodbye. Farewell, Soumitra (Da) Chatterjee. He has been a legend in his lifetime. International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly. The film world in Bengal has been orphaned,” she wrote.

“Best known for his films with Satyajit Ray, Soumitra Da was conferred with Legion of Honor, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Banga Bibhushan, Padma Bhushan & several National Awards. A great loss. Saddened. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity & his admirers across the world,” Banerjee added.



The actor breathed his last at Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata.

Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was later shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as Covid encephalopathy set in, affecting his central nervous system and causing renal dysfunction.

He recovered from the infection subsequently, but his health condition did not improve, despite several plasma therapies, dialysis and tracheotomy.

“We declare with a heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (November 15 2020). We pay our homage to his soul,” the hospital said in a statement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nov 15, 2020 15:44 IST
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
Nov 15, 2020 15:03 IST
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
Nov 15, 2020 15:47 IST
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
Nov 15, 2020 15:39 IST

latest news

Hearse meets with an accident; three dead, 12 injured in Mohol, Solapur
Nov 15, 2020 16:18 IST
Seven fire-related incidents reported in Kullu on Diwali
Nov 15, 2020 16:14 IST
Pune rural police dispose of illegally mined sand worth Rs 1.2 crore
Nov 15, 2020 16:14 IST
Indian couple in UAE hosts ‘drive-by wedding ceremony’ due to Covid-19
Nov 15, 2020 16:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.