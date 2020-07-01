Fever Network goes live with ‘Happiness Partner’ to aid small, medium businesses

Fever Network, the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stations, Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One is now live with its latest campaign – ‘Your Happiness Partner’.

The initiative aims to support the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and help them bounce back faster with the right promotion plan and by targeting the right audience.

The coronavirus disease pandemic has impacted the world, and India in particular, in more ways than one. The economy is going through a challenging time with every industry, function and geography affected. One specific sector to have been affected are the SMEs and small businesses who have been struggling to get back on their feet and revive their businesses.

With the ‘Happiness Partner’ initiative, Fever Network hopes to fast-track their road to recovery using the brand’s expertise of reaching out to the relevant set of listeners with a targeted marketing plan.

Right from the local salons to jewellery shops, e-commerce companies, QSRs, retail stores & FMCG companies, there are multiple businesses that can look to benefit from the initiative. The campaign is live on Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One channels. The on-air listeners simply have to give a missed call on 01141193322 to partner with the Network. Fever team will call back and help in planning and executing an end to end marketing plan. The campaign also extends itself to spreading happiness via on-air greetings, invitations and shout-outs. Using radio as a personalised greeting card, the listeners can give a modern twist to their wishes and or surprise their loved ones on-air!

Talking about the campaign, Harshad Jain, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. said,“What the economy is going through today is unprecedented. A lot of small businesses need support to bounce back resulting in the wheels of the economy to start moving. Fever Network has always been a front runner in spreading positivity and bringing out a demonstrable change in society.”

Jain said, “We understand that now, more than ever, the SMEs, start-ups and independent businesses need that initial push to get back in action. With ‘Your Happiness Partner’, we aim to give wings to these businesses, using our expertise of on-air promotions& Influencer marketing led by our battery of popular RJs. We do hope this small step goes a long way in reviving enterprises and jumpstart the business!”

About Fever Network:

The Fever Network (operated by HT Media Ltd.) comprises of three distinct radio stations – Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One. While Fever FM and Radio Nasha are leaders in the Hindi Contemporary Hit Radio (CHR) and Retro Bollywood space respectively, Radio One is a pioneer in the International format.

The coming together of the three brands positions the network as the strongest radio player with three stations each in Delhi & Mumbai and two stations each in Bengaluru, Chennai & Kolkata. Apart from the above we also have our presence in UP, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The Fever network spans across 22 stations and 15 cities, reaching 35MN listeners with a digital reach of 2.5MN, while providing the widest array of content, music and advertising options for our listeners and advertisers.