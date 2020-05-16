Fifth Covid-19 death in GB Nagar; doctors suspect shock as cause of death

Noida: Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar (GBN) district, which shares a border with Delhi, recorded its fifth coronavirus disease (Covid-19) death on late Friday night.

A 65-year-old Covid-19 male patient from Sector 8 in Noida died at Greater Noida-based Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), where he admitted on May 12.

His test results showed him Covid-19 positive at around 8 pm on Friday and he died at 10.36 pm of cardio-respiratory failure, the hospital authorities said.

“The patient came to know that he tested Covid-19 positive, when we’re shifting him to the isolation ward. His initial reaction was one of shock, as he stopped reacting. He was suffering from pneumonia and both his lungs were affected,” said Dr. Rakesh Gupta, director GIMS.

In Noida, the JJ colony clusters of Sector 8, 9, 5, and 10 have been proving to be a major challenge for the health department authorities to contain the spread of the pandemic. At least 54 people have tested Covid-19 positive from sectors 8, 9, and 10 so far, and another seven from Sector 5.

An employee of a fire safety company in Sector 135 appears to have infected seven others in Sector 7, the officials said.

Plans are afoot to hold four more health camps in and around slums in Sector 8 to screen the slum-dwellers. “We’ve come across many symptomatic cases at these camps. However, fortunately, most of these patients were under institutional quarantine,” said a senior health official.

On Thursday night, a 71-year-old man, a resident of Sector 150 in Noida, who was suffering from cancer, died of multiple organ failure at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital. He had tested Covid-19 positive.