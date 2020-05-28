Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine: Niti Aayog member

Fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine: Niti Aayog member

Like in many other countries, India’s scientific institutions are also working furiously to find a vaccine for the virus that has affected almost 5.8 million people across the world.

Updated: May 28, 2020 17:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Students wearing protective masks wait for vocational higher secondary education exams which were postponed amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, inside a school in Kochi, India. (REUTERS)

As India’s Covid-19 infection tally climbed to over 1.58 lakh, the government on Thursday said the country’s pharmaceutical industries are trying their best to find a vaccine to beat the virus.

“The fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccines and drugs. Our country’s science and technology institutions and pharma industry are very strong,” VK Paul, a member of the Niti Aayog said at a briefing.

Like in many other countries, India’s scientific institutions are also working furiously to find a vaccine for the virus that has affected almost 5.8 million people across the world.

The government’s Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) Professor K. Vijay Raghavan who also addressed reporters at the briefing said the country is on the right track to develop a vaccine.



“There are about a total of 30 groups in India, big industry to individual academics, who are trying to develop vaccines, of around 20 are keeping a good pace,” Raghavan said.

He also spoke of a hackathon for computational drug discovery.

“All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and CSIR have embarked on a drug discovery hackathon - this is a high-end hackathon - where students are trained with information on how to do computational drug discovery,” he said.

Asked whether the coronavirus has mutated since it first struck late last year, Raghavan said there has been no change in the fundamental properties of the virus.

“We have not seen any change in the fundamental properties of the virus till now. In the next few months both nationally and internationally tests will be available that can be done on an individual,” he said.

He also underlined the importance of the RT-PCR test regimen to detect coronavirus.

“RT-PCR test is testing for the presence of the virus and is agnostic whether you have symptoms or not. Whether you are asymptomatic, if you have the virus it will be detected,” Raghavan said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bharat Arun game for external substance if made uniform across teams
May 28, 2020 18:10 IST
In fresh trouble for Bengal’s cyclone hit areas, squall kills two
May 28, 2020 18:09 IST
Gunmen kill 60 in northwest Nigeria attacks
May 28, 2020 18:05 IST
Mitron mobile app by 5 IIT Roorkee alumni is India’s answer to TikTok
May 28, 2020 18:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.