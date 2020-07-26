Sections
Home / India News / Fight prejudice against Covid-19 patients, says Venkaiah Naidu

Fight prejudice against Covid-19 patients, says Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu said such incidents were totally uncalled for and urged local communities and the society at large to prevent the recurrence of such happenings.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 17:20 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Referring to instances where people opposed providing space for last rites to those who died of the virus, Venkaiah Naidu said it was totally unacceptable and goes against the age-old Indian traditions of being in solidarity with bereaved family members. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday expressed anguish over instances of stigmatising of Covid-19 patients and denial of dignified last rites to people who succumb to the virus.

He said such incidents were totally uncalled for and urged local communities and the society at large to prevent the recurrence of such happenings.

In a Facebook post, Naidu said “the need of the hour is to fight prejudice and nip it in the bud. Otherwise, it can become more toxic than fake news and misinformation”.

Urging everybody to treat Covid-19 patients with understanding and empathy, he said “it should be remembered that nobody is totally safe and the invisible virus can infect anybody”.



Pointing out that since time immemorial India is known as a land of tolerance and people have been displaying their empathic nature by coming to the assistance of those in distress, the vice president described as “disturbing” media reports of some people, including relatives, of stigmatising and ostracizing those infected with coronavirus, mainly due to fear of contracting the infection.

Referring to instances where people opposed providing space for last rites to those who died of the virus, he said it was totally unacceptable and goes against the age-old Indian traditions of being in solidarity with bereaved family members.

Observing that a host of factors such as illiteracy, superstitions, fake news and rumours fuel false beliefs among the people, Naidu urged the health authorities and the media to take up special campaigns to promote awareness and educate people on all the facts relating to the coronavirus and its transmission. “The correct message has to be reiterated, reinforced and widely disseminated to ensure that it creates a positive impact and brings about the desired transformation in behaviour,” he said.

Expressing optimism that the dire situation caused by the pandemic can be overcome by striving collectively, he said the first and foremost task is to flatten the curve. “Every citizen has to act responsibly by adhering to the norms like frequent hand washing, wearing masks and maintaining social distance,” he emphasised.

He also called for expressing gratitude to farmers, the “unsung Corona warriors”, who have been rendering selfless service in ensuring food security.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Washington takes on Beijing
Jul 26, 2020 17:38 IST
The anti-defection law has failed. It is time to scrap it
Jul 26, 2020 17:37 IST
Luck or Genetics? Italian island spared from Covid-19 outbreak, here’s why
Jul 26, 2020 17:37 IST
129 animal casualties reported at Kaziranga National Park, Tiger Reserve in Assam floods
Jul 26, 2020 17:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.