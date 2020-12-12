Fighter pilot killed in MIG-29K crash laid to rest with full military honours

Commander Nishant, was a qualified flying instructor and an ace fighter pilot with the Indian Navy (Sourced Photo)

The Indian Navy bid farewell to slain fighter pilot Commander Nishant Singh who was killed in a MiG 29K fighter that crashed into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Goa with full military honours in Goa on Friday evening.

“Nishant Singh did not survive the Mig-29K crash off Goa on November 26. His wife, Nayaab Randhawa received the tricolour and her husband’s uniform from the Commanding Officer of the squadron,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

“The son of a naval officer, Commander Nishant, was a Qualified Flying Instructor adept on Kiran, Hawk and Mig-29K fighter aircraft. The Indian Navy has lost one of its most accomplished aviators in Cdr Nishant as he had also received advanced strike training with the US Navy,” the Navy added.

Singh was posted at Goa and was flying a trainer aircraft along with a younger pilot when the aircraft developed a technical fault forcing both the pilots to eject.

The trainer pilot was found but Singh remained untraceable for 11 days despite a massive search operation involving air and surface units.

Also Read: IAF raises objections to Netflix trailer

Singh was found on the 11th day of the search along with all sections of the aircraft wreckage, including ejection seats that have been accounted for, using side scan sonar and HD cameras. The flight data recorder alongwith other important materials have been recovered for analysis.

The officer was also a qualified mountaineer as well as a skilled yachtsman who recently got married. His hilarious letter seeking permission from his commanding officer in order to get married had gone viral on social media.