Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Fighting challenges in life resolutely is real win: PM Narendra Modi to speech impaired woman

Fighting challenges in life resolutely is real win: PM Narendra Modi to speech impaired woman

Vandana, a 23-year-old from Surat, Gujarat, sent the picture of the rangoli to the Prime Minister and was elated to get a reply. She is hearing and speech impaired since birth and is learning art at a coaching institute.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 13:34 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, New Delhi

In a letter to Vandana, the Prime Minister, while encouraging her, said that obstacles and challenges keep coming up in life, but even in adverse circumstances if we don’t give up and fight resolutely then that is our real victory (PTI)

“Challenges keep coming up in life, but even in adverse circumstances if we don’t give up and fight resolutely then that is our real victory,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in a letter to a hearing and speech impaired woman who sent a picture of a ‘rangoli’ portrait of the PM made by her on Diwali.

Vandana, a 23-year-old from Surat, Gujarat, sent the picture of the rangoli to the Prime Minister and was elated to get a reply. She got a lot of inspiration from it, her brother Kishanbhai Patel said.

He said his sister is suffering from hearing and speech impairment since birth and is learning art at a coaching institute.

Vandana’s life-like rangoli of the Prime Minister was appreciated by several people.



Rangoli is an art form in which patterns and portraits are created using coloured rice powder, sand or flowers.

In a letter to Vandana, the Prime Minister, while encouraging her, said that obstacles and challenges keep coming up in life, but even in adverse circumstances if we don’t give up and fight resolutely then that is our real victory.

He also wished a bright future for Vandana and hoped that she scales new heights in the field of art and education.

In her letter to the Prime Minister, Vandana described him as an inspiration.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
by Shishir Gupta
Madhya Pradesh: FIR against farmer leader for threatening to blow up RSS HQ, Mohan Bhagwat
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Avian influenza can be transmitted to humans, no case in India yet: Minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
4 dead after gas leak at Rourkela steel plant
by Debabrata Mohanty

latest news

We’re not annoyed, know what’s important: Rahane on quarantine controversy
by hindustantimes.com
Avian influenza can be transmitted to humans, no case in India yet: Minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
How to rock bling post holidays
by Manish Mishra
Vijay Sethupathi to team up with Vetrimaaran for next project: report
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.