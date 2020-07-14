Sections
Home / India News / Fighting locusts: Govt carries out operation covering 3 lakh hectare area across states

Fighting locusts: Govt carries out operation covering 3 lakh hectare area across states

Over 200 central government personnel are engaged in locust control operations across various states in India. In addition to this, 20 spray equipments have been received and are deployed for locust control, the government said.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 16:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshit Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man holds a locust in Bikaner, Rajasthan. (PTI)

In a bid to fight back crop-munching locusts, the government of India has carried out locust control operations across various states on July 11 and 12. As per a press release issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, locust control operations were carried out in around 3 lakh hectares area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bihar.

During July 12 and 13, the operations were carried out at 26 places in 7 districts of Rajasthan as well as in Sitapur and Gonda districts of Uttar Pradesh, and Mahendragarh and Bhiwani districts of Haryana. The operation is being carried out with the help of 60 control teams with spray vehicles in states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Over 200 central government personnel are engaged in locust control operations across various states. In addition to this, 20 spray equipments have been received and are deployed for locust control.

“To strengthen the control capacity, 55 additional vehicles have also been purchased and deployed for locust control,” the release stated.



The government is also deploying drones for locust fighting operations. “5 companies with 15 drones are deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan for effective control of locusts on tall trees and in inaccessible areas through spraying of pesticides”. The Indian Air Force has also conducted trials in anti-locust operation by using a Mi-17 helicopter.

According to the government, no significant crop losses have been reported in the Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana. However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan

“Swarms of immature pink locusts and adult yellow locusts were active in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Sriganganagar, Alwar and Churu districts of Rajasthan; Bhiwani, and Mahendragarh districts of Haryana and Sitapur and Gonda districts of Uttar Pradesh,” the release read.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dil Bechara director says Taare Ginn song is ‘important’ to film
Jul 14, 2020 17:20 IST
Chartered flight brings back second group of 174 stranded Indians from UAE
Jul 14, 2020 17:20 IST
PMC Bank fraud: PMLA court rejects bail plea of Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan
Jul 14, 2020 17:16 IST
Living with Covid-19 undeterred, WCTM makes virtual classrooms the norm
Jul 14, 2020 17:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.