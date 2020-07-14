Fighting locusts: Govt carries out operation covering 3 lakh hectare area across states

In a bid to fight back crop-munching locusts, the government of India has carried out locust control operations across various states on July 11 and 12. As per a press release issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, locust control operations were carried out in around 3 lakh hectares area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bihar.

During July 12 and 13, the operations were carried out at 26 places in 7 districts of Rajasthan as well as in Sitapur and Gonda districts of Uttar Pradesh, and Mahendragarh and Bhiwani districts of Haryana. The operation is being carried out with the help of 60 control teams with spray vehicles in states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Over 200 central government personnel are engaged in locust control operations across various states. In addition to this, 20 spray equipments have been received and are deployed for locust control.

“To strengthen the control capacity, 55 additional vehicles have also been purchased and deployed for locust control,” the release stated.

The government is also deploying drones for locust fighting operations. “5 companies with 15 drones are deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan for effective control of locusts on tall trees and in inaccessible areas through spraying of pesticides”. The Indian Air Force has also conducted trials in anti-locust operation by using a Mi-17 helicopter.

According to the government, no significant crop losses have been reported in the Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana. However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan

“Swarms of immature pink locusts and adult yellow locusts were active in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Sriganganagar, Alwar and Churu districts of Rajasthan; Bhiwani, and Mahendragarh districts of Haryana and Sitapur and Gonda districts of Uttar Pradesh,” the release read.